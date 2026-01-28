Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger becomes ThunderBug's 'Honorary Bug Keeper'

TAMPA, Fla. — ThunderBug has served as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s official mascot since 1992. But the energetic black and yellow insect is not alone.

On game days, he gets help from the “Bug Keeper,” Jack O’Malley.

O’Malley has been ThunderBug’s sidekick for about three years. As a “Bug Keeper,” he ensures that T-Bug is prepared for all of his antics and appearances.

He manages his props, including the signature yellow noodles, signs, costumes, and his bike, while also taking photos and helping with fan interactions during games.

But with the NHL Stadium Series inside the much bigger venue of Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger thought maybe “Bug Keeper” O’Malley might need some help on Sunday.

To get Kyle ready for the big game, O’Malley put him to the test to be an official “Bug Keeper."

The Tampa Bay Lightning also offers a Bug Keeper Experience on game days.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

