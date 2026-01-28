Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger becomes ThunderBug's 'Honorary Bug Keeper'

On game days, ThunderBug gets help from the 'Bug Keeper,' Jack O’Malley.
Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger becomes ThunderBug's 'Honorary Bug Keeper'
WFTS
Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger becomes ThunderBug's 'Honorary Bug Keeper'
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — ThunderBug has served as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s official mascot since 1992. But the energetic black and yellow insect is not alone.

On game days, he gets help from the “Bug Keeper,” Jack O’Malley.

O’Malley has been ThunderBug’s sidekick for about three years. As a “Bug Keeper,” he ensures that T-Bug is prepared for all of his antics and appearances.

He manages his props, including the signature yellow noodles, signs, costumes, and his bike, while also taking photos and helping with fan interactions during games.

Jack O’Malley with Kyle Burger

But with the NHL Stadium Series inside the much bigger venue of Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger thought maybe “Bug Keeper” O’Malley might need some help on Sunday.

To get Kyle ready for the big game, O’Malley put him to the test to be an official “Bug Keeper."

Bug Keeper Kyle Burger

The Tampa Bay Lightning also offers a Bug Keeper Experience on game days.


Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

.

Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

More than 50 demonstrators lined the streets near Alice Park following the weekend death of Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation.

Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after shooting in Minnesota

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.