The Bolts are back to their winning ways

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are back to their winning ways, multiple players hit major career milestones and we look ahead to the team’s Western Conference road trip over the next week.

The Lightning have won 3 straight games after starting the season slowly. Kevin & Kyle discuss some of the stats that have driven them to the victories.

Discussing the major milestones completed by Nikita Kucherov (1000 points) , Victor Hedman (800 points) , Brandon Hagel (300 points)

Sean Daly introduces us to Brick City Pizza in Lutz, which is owned by a Lightning superfan. Kevin & Kyle discuss pizza toppings

Recapping some of the stats and looking ahead to the tough Western Conference games in the week ahead.

