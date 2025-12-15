Lightning open four-game homestand against Panthers after successful road trip

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning begin a four-game homestand on Monday against the Florida Panthers.

The Bolts are back home after a successful four-game northeast road trip, earning five of a possible eight points.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 13 goals with 29 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games, and defenseman Darren Raddysh has four goals in his last three games.

The teams match up on Monday for the second time this season. The Lightning won 3-1 in the last matchup.

Florida Panthers (16-13-2, 34 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-3, 39 pts)

When: Monday, Dec. 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa



