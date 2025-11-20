TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning continue to stay in their groove winning 7 of their last 10 games. Kevin & Kyle are joined in studio by Diandra Loux of ‘The Hockey News’ to discuss their success and why this season is different than others in the past.
BOLTS STAY IN THEIR GROOVE
Kevin & Kyle briefly discuss the games from the past week and Jake Guentzel’s hat trick versus the Devils.
DIANDRA LOUX JOINS THE SHOW
Diandra Loux of ‘The Hockey News’ joins the guys in studio to break down the season so far.
LIGHTNING SUPER FAN
Kevin & Kyle react to Sean Daly’s PKG about the Lightning fan family whose Beagles are also very popular.
