Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay LightningThunder Zone

Actions

The Lightning continue to stay in their groove winning 7 of their last 10 games

The Lightning continue to stay in their groove winning 7 of their last 10 games
WFTS
The Lightning continue to stay in their groove winning 7 of their last 10 games
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning continue to stay in their groove winning 7 of their last 10 games. Kevin & Kyle are joined in studio by Diandra Loux of ‘The Hockey News’ to discuss their success and why this season is different than others in the past.

Bolts stay in their groove

BOLTS STAY IN THEIR GROOVE

Kevin & Kyle briefly discuss the games from the past week and Jake Guentzel’s hat trick versus the Devils.

Diandra Loux joins the show

DIANDRA LOUX JOINS THE SHOW

Diandra Loux of ‘The Hockey News’ joins the guys in studio to break down the season so far.

More with Diandra Loux

LIGHTNING SUPER FAN

Kevin & Kyle react to Sean Daly’s PKG about the Lightning fan family whose Beagles are also very popular.

Lightning super fans

'They failed my son': Florida mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

A Florida mother is demanding answers, claiming in a lawsuit that her son was killed in a state prison, but no one is being held accountable for his death.

Mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.