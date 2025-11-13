TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning striking fear into their opponents as their winning run continues. Kevin & Kyle break down what’s working, listen to the team’s newest assistant coach about his homecoming and look ahead to the next Battle of Florida!

Kevin & Kyle discuss the team’s success over the past couple weeks after a slow start to season.

Kevin interviews the Lightning’s newest assistant coach who is also a Florida native.

Kevin & Kyle react to Robert Boyd’s PKG about a Lightning fan with quite a collection of items.

Kyle PKG from HC John Cooper’s fundraiser earlier this week. Kevin & Kyle discuss the game versus Panthers this weekend.

