TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning striking fear into their opponents as their winning run continues. Kevin & Kyle break down what’s working, listen to the team’s newest assistant coach about his homecoming and look ahead to the next Battle of Florida!
BOLTS CONTINUE WINNING RUN
Kevin & Kyle discuss the team’s success over the past couple weeks after a slow start to season.
KEVIN INTERVIEWS DAN HINOTE
Kevin interviews the Lightning’s newest assistant coach who is also a Florida native.
LIGHTNING SUPER FAN
Kevin & Kyle react to Robert Boyd’s PKG about a Lightning fan with quite a collection of items.
COOPS CATCH AND BATTLE FOR FLORIDA
Kyle PKG from HC John Cooper’s fundraiser earlier this week. Kevin & Kyle discuss the game versus Panthers this weekend.
