Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Iowa to face Vanderbilt in first-ever meeting at ReliaQuest Bowl

Screenshot 2025-12-07 175725.png
ReliaQuest Bowl
Screenshot 2025-12-07 175725.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl will see the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the first time in history when the two teams meet in Tampa on New Year’s Eve.

Bowl officials announced the matchup Sunday, with Vanderbilt entering at No. 14 after its first 10-win season in program history, and Iowa ranked No. 23 in the final CFP Rankings.

ReliaQuest Bowl Chair Glenn Fasani said the game promises to be an exciting contest for fans and a memorable experience for both programs in the Tampa Bay area.

The game will kick off at noon ET on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium, with tickets available through Ticketmaster and priority seating options listed on the bowl’s website.

'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose

FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.

Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.