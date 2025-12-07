Iowa to face Vanderbilt in first-ever meeting at ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The ReliaQuest Bowl will see the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the first time in history when the two teams meet in Tampa on New Year’s Eve.

Bowl officials announced the matchup Sunday, with Vanderbilt entering at No. 14 after its first 10-win season in program history, and Iowa ranked No. 23 in the final CFP Rankings.

ReliaQuest Bowl Chair Glenn Fasani said the game promises to be an exciting contest for fans and a memorable experience for both programs in the Tampa Bay area.

The game will kick off at noon ET on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium, with tickets available through Ticketmaster and priority seating options listed on the bowl’s website.