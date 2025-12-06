Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning look to take down the Islanders at home

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning look to get a revenge win against the Islanders, who snapped their seven-game winning streak Tuesday night.

New York Islanders (15-10-3)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-2)

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

