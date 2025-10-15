Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jamel Dean has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
TAMPA, Fla. — The National Football League said Jamel Dean has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his week 6 performance.

In the week 6 game against the 49ers, Dean became the first cornerback in the NFL since week 7 of 2024 to record an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in a single game.

His sack in week 6 was his first of his NFL career.

Dean is the second Tampa Bay player to win a player of the week award this season. Kameron Johnson was named the Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

