Rays infielder Taylor Walls named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at shortstop

TAMPA, Fla. — Rays infielder Taylor Walls has been named one of three American League finalists for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at shortstop.

Despite appearing in only 101 games, Walls’ 18 defensive runs saved were the third most saved among major league infielders, and tied for sixth most saved among all fielders, according to the Rays.

Walls only had five errors in 364 total chances, giving him a .986 fielding percentage, which is the third best in franchise history by a shortstop.

This is Walls’ second time being named a Gold Glove finalist, and he is attempting to become the first Rays middle infielder to win the award.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been presented to the best individual fielding performances at each position in both the American and National Leagues since 1957.

The awards will be announced on Nov. 2 during ESPN's “Baseball Tonight.”