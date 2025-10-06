TAMPA, Fla. — Will Griffin has a gift.

“I wasn’t even keeping track the yards just kind of stack on,” Griffin said. “Eventually you’re going to hit it.”

But if you ask him, so do his teammates.

Watch full report from Kyle Burger

Jesuit QB Griffin eclipses 10K career passing yards, will his brother be next to reach milestone?

“I throw the ball, but their the ones that catch it and make plays with it,” Griffin told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger. “The YAC, is what they say. I’ve had some amazing offensive linemen that protect me to distribute the ball out to the perimeter. I’m very grateful for that.”

In the first game of his senior season, the Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School quarterback eclipsed the 10,000 career passing yards milestone; becoming the tenth player in state history to ever join that club.

“It’s funny, I actually coached against a 10,000-yard passer, the guy that Will actually surpassed, Tim Tebow,” Jesuit head coach Matt Thompson said. “He was pretty good. Will is a special kid.”

Like his idol, Tebow, Griffin has committed to the University of Florida.

“My dad went to Florida, my uncle, my aunt,” Griffin said. “At the end of the day, it’s back to home. Close to my family to be able to attend games. Who doesn’t want to play in the Swamp every weekend?”

Could we see another Griffin become a standout quarterback?

Will began his varsity career as a seventh grader a St. Petersburg’s Northside Christian. His little brother, Jack, is also becoming a star quarterback in eighth grade at Northside.

WFTS

“Right now, he’s played five games, maybe six and has 1,500 yards, and I have 1,000,” Will said. “We do have a competitive spirit, so I’m not too happy about that.”

“We’re not so competitive. It’s just love,” Jack added. "We get a little competitive when we’re playing the game and stuff.”

“Jack, oh, oh, so the video games is a whole ‘nother animal,” Will said. “Personally, NCAA, I’m a little bit better.

Jack is a class of 2030 prospect and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his big brother and become another 10,000-yard passer.

“He’s a great role model for me. He helps me a lot, definitely with reading coverages,” Jack said.

“At the end of the day, I am really proud of him. I try to put my best foot forward as the older brother and be a good role model,” Will added. “I want the best for him. I think he’s going to be better than me.”



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.