Jon Sumrall brings high-energy to Florida football

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Florida made a major change to its football program this offseason.

After five seasons, Billy Napier is out as head coach, and Jon Sumrall is in.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger, Sumrall made it clear that expectations in Gainesville are sky high.

“I want to win every game. I’m not comfortable saying this record will be ok with me,” Sumrall said. “I want to win them all. That’s what I’m comfortable with trying to do.”

Sumrall has quickly become one of college football’s rising coaching stars. After an injury ended his playing career at the University of Kentucky in 2004, he immediately shifted into coaching.

“I got my degree in business finance,” he said. “I never once thought about going to work at a bank. I pretty much knew I wanted to stay around the game of football. Coaching is in my blood.”

The results followed quickly. Sumrall went 43-12 in four seasons as a head coach at Troy University and Tulane University, including leading Tulane to its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff last season.

WFTS Florida coach Jon Surmall at Tampa Bay 28

That’s the standard Florida is chasing, and Sumrall believes building a tougher, more physical team is the first step.

“Our team, I think, the biggest area where we had to improve is our strength in the weight room,” Sumrall said. “I felt like the team needed to be able to push more weight.”

Sumrall now inherits a Florida program coming off its fourth losing season in five years. But he says fans should expect authenticity, energy, and intensity from day one.

“I can’t speak to what was going on before, but I’m going to be myself,” he said. “I’m not changing. I am high-energy. I am fiery. I am passionate. I’m more like that at practice. Game day is the players’ day, practice is my day.”

Sumrall has already had a memorable “Welcome to Florida” moment.

During a Gators promo shoot featuring a live alligator, Sumrall admitted things got a little uncomfortable.

“When I found out I was going to be doing the photo shoot, I did not realize it was going to be a seven-foot gator. I thought maybe a baby with its mouth taped shut. I saw that thing, and I’m like, ‘Oh s—, I didn’t think it was going to be this.’ There were a couple of times she hissed at me. I got a little too close for comfort. One of the more entertaining things I’ve done since taking the job.”

Florida will open the season at home on Sept. 5 against Florida Atlantic.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.