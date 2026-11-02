Kucherov breaks silence on Lightning trade request: 'It was never about the money'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov is speaking publicly for the first time since telling the team Friday that he does not intend to re-sign and has requested a trade.

The 33-year-old forward and reigning Hart Trophy winner is entering the final season of his eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5M AAV), says his frustration with the organization goes beyond money.

"It was never about the money for me, more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we've only had two conversations. Julien, in the end, made it clear that I'm free to walk on July 1st," Kucherov said.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois has made the organization's position clear, releasing a statement that Tampa Bay has no intention of trading its superstar.

That leaves both sides at a standstill as questions about Kucherov's future continue to grow.

Before the news became public, Kucherov wanted to make sure his teammates heard about his decision directly from him.

"They heard it from me first. Those guys are my family. That will never change," Kucherov said.

Teammate Brayden Point isn't letting the situation change their relationship.

"That's his business. He's my teammate, he's my friend. That's how I will treat him," Point said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Kucherov insists his approach on the ice hasn't changed. He recorded three assists Saturday and has remained locked in during practice, continuing to focus on helping his teammates win.

For Kucherov, Tampa Bay is still home, regardless of what happens next.

"Got drafted here, played for, now this is my 14th year. A couple championships, met a lot of great people. You know, everything. My kids grew up here, and I'm forever grateful to this organization," Kucherov said.

For now, the Lightning have no plans to move their franchise cornerstone, while Kucherov's future with the organization remains uncertain.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.