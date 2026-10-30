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Lightning at Nashville Preview

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

Saturday, 2 p.m.
Bridgestone Arena

The Lightning are coming off a 6-4 home win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Tampa Bay scored on the power play for the fifth consecutive contest and are 5-for-16 during that span. Pontus Holmberg tallied a career-high four points with a goal and three assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves and improved to 6-3-0 with a .876 save percentage and a 2.91 goals-against average this season.

Former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is tied for the Predators lead in goals and points with 7 and 15, respectively.

Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial

Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.

Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial

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