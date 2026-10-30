Lightning at Nashville Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Bridgestone Arena

The Lightning are coming off a 6-4 home win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Tampa Bay scored on the power play for the fifth consecutive contest and are 5-for-16 during that span. Pontus Holmberg tallied a career-high four points with a goal and three assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves and improved to 6-3-0 with a .876 save percentage and a 2.91 goals-against average this season.

Former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is tied for the Predators lead in goals and points with 7 and 15, respectively.