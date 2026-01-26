Kucherov named NHL's Second Star of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

Kucherov, Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 25.

"Three Stars of the Week presented by GEICO" is a weekly recognition program in the NHL where GEICO sponsors the announcement of the top three performing players that week.

Kucherov posted 2-6-8 in three games, guiding the Bolts to a 2-1-0 week.

During the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 20, Kucherov grabbed a trio of assists before scoring twice in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 23.

In an 8-5 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 24, Kucherov still led the Lightning with one goal and three assists.

The 32-year-old has 26 goals and 52 assists this season.