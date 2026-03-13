Bulls look to continue their run deep into March

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida men's basketball team is on the verge of making history. The Bulls are eyeing their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012, and they can punch their ticket with an automatic bid by winning this weekend's American Athletic Conference Tournament in Birmingham.

First-year head coach Bryan Hodgson has built a new-look roster that he says succeeded because he found the right people for it. The Bulls are 23-8, and they won the AAC regular season crown for the second time in three seasons.

"We were very, very thorough in our evaluation. Not just from a basketball standpoint, but also from an individual and character standpoint," Hodgson, who was named AAC Coach of the Year, said. "I think what we have that's helped us is clearly identified goals, within our roster and guys doing their best to excel in their roles."

No player has embodied that approach more than Izaiyah Nelson, who swept the AAC's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year honors this season.

USF Athletics Izaiyah Nelson earned AAC Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the year, and Newcomer of the Year honors this season.

"You see all these different kids transferring or going to different schools for the money or the better name, and all that stuff. But me, deep down inside, I truly believe that wherever you are, if you believe in yourself and you grind and work hard every single day, you can accomplish anything," Nelson said when asked about his evolution as a player.

Nelson wasn't always considered a dominant presence, but Hodgson joked that he wasn't leaving Arkansas State for USF unless his big man came with him.

"He's been unbelievable, and been somebody that when we feel like when we've got Izaiyah Nelson on the roster and we're walking into a ball game we feel like we've got a chance to win," Hodgson said frankly.

Tampa Bay 28 Bryan Hodgson was named AAC Coach of the Year in his first season at USF.

Nelson credits his coach's consistent support as a driving force behind his breakout season.

"Luckily, coach Hodgson poured into me every single day," Nelson added. Every time that I was down. Anytime he poured into me, saying, 'Hey, we got this. You got this. We're gonna get through this. Keep your head down and keep going."

As for the pressure of postseason play, Hodgson isn't buying into the idea that his team needs to "flip a switch."

"The people that put too much of an emphasis on 'It's postseason! Win or go home!' No, you make the guys tight," he explained.

"We haven't lost a game in March, I know that. We haven't lost a game in a long time because we take it one game at a time," Hodgson said.

USF will take on Charlotte in the AAC semifinals tomorrow at 3pm. The game will air on ESPN 2.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.