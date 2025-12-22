Lightning aim for back-to-back wins as they face Blues before holiday break

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 6-4 win over Carolina on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay had to overcome a three-goal deficit after the first period. Head coach Jon Cooper opened the second period with his fourth line to build some momentum. And it worked. Gage Goncalves started the scoring with a goal 30 seconds into the frame. Jack Finley would later tie the game with a breakaway goal to set the stage for the comeback win.

The Bolts will look for a second consecutive win in their final game before the holiday break, against the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis Blues (14-15-8, 36 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (19-13-3, 41 pts)

When: Monday, Dec. 22

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa



