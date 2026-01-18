Lightning aim to rebound against Stars after streak ends

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-4) vs. Dallas Stars (27-12-9)

Sunday, 2pm

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX

The Lightning look to start a new winning streak Sunday in Dallas when they meet the Stars. Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 11-game run ended Friday night in St. Louis. The Bolts are an NHL-best 17-4-4 on the road this season. Nikita Kucherov has 24 points over his last ten games. He’s the first player to tally 10 multi-point performances over 11 games since Edmonton’s Connor McDavid did it in 2021.

Dallas is 12-6-3 on home ice. Stars winger Mikko Rantanen is 6th in the league with 63 points and 5th with 44 assists.



