Lightning aim to sweep western road trip against Flames

CALGARY — The Tampa Bay Lightning close their four-game road trip on Sunday with their final matchup against the Calgary Flames this season.

The Bolts remained perfect on their Western Conference road trip with Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists to take over as the NHL's leading scorer with 118 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-4, 90 pts)

Vs.

Calgary Flames (28-34-7, 63 pts)

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Saddledome, Calgary, AB