Lightning aim to sweep western road trip against Flames

CALGARY — The Tampa Bay Lightning close their four-game road trip on Sunday with their final matchup against the Calgary Flames this season.
The Bolts remained perfect on their Western Conference road trip with Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists to take over as the NHL's leading scorer with 118 points.
Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-4, 90 pts)
Vs.
Calgary Flames (28-34-7, 63 pts)
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Saddledome, Calgary, AB
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