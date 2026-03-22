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Lightning aim to sweep western road trip against Flames

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Kevin Lewis
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CALGARY — The Tampa Bay Lightning close their four-game road trip on Sunday with their final matchup against the Calgary Flames this season.

The Bolts remained perfect on their Western Conference road trip with Saturday night’s 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists to take over as the NHL's leading scorer with 118 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-4, 90 pts)

Vs.

Calgary Flames (28-34-7, 63 pts)

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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