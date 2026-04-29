Lightning and Canadiens head to Tampa for pivotal Game 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The first-round series is now a best-of-three between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, as the teams return to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in Game 4 in Montreal to even the series at two games apiece. Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel led the scoring attack to two goals in the third period, including the game-winner with less than five minutes in regulation.

Hagel (6-1—7) and Jake Guentzel (1-6—7) co-lead the Lightning in scoring through four games in the series, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-2 with an .882 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.