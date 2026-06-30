Lightning development camp features Pat Maroon's son Anthony as invitee

TAMPA, Fla. — Just days after the 2026 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning's development camp is already underway — and one of its invitees carries a familiar name.

Anthony Thomas-Maroon, the 17-year-old son of former Lightning forward Pat Maroon, is among six invitees participating in this year's camp alongside the club's recent draft picks.

"It's a huge honor to put on that uniform that my dad put on," Anthony said.

Pat Maroon won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay and has returned to the camp as a volunteer coach. Anthony wears a different number than his father did, but the family connection to the organization runs deep.

"I know he's been in this building plenty of times," Pat said. "For him, it's getting that experience and exposure to come out here be a part of a camp. I try to stay out of his way, let him enjoy the moment and take all the information he's gathered, take it back with him.”

Anthony spent last season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, recording 2 goals, 19 points, and a handful of fights. His father sees many familiar traits in his game.

"He's got some toughness to him," Pat said. "Very good hockey mind, good IQ, good hands, so there are similarities there. He's an all-around good player, very smart, doesn't run out of position.”

When Anthony's name wasn't called during the draft this past weekend, the Lightning extended an invitation to camp — an experience Pat knows well from his own career path.

"With me, I was an invite to the St. Louis Blues camp, then I got drafted my second year," Pat said. "It doesn't matter, it's about the opportunity and experience that you get to go out and do that.”

Anthony said his father's guidance has shaped his approach to the game and to this moment.

"I think I learned a lot of stuff from my dad," Anthony said. "Learning all my stuff from him, that's kind of where I get it from. Having him out there is a huge part. I don't get to see him as much. Just trying to enjoy it.”

Anthony said he is focused on making the most of the opportunity in front of him.

"He always told me keep working if it doesn't work out the first year," Anthony said. "This year, the draft happened I didn't get taken."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.