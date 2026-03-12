Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning look to bounce back from slump as they take on Red Wings at home

Detroit Red Wings (36-22-7)

vs

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-20-4)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

The Lightning are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses where they surrendered a total of 13 goals.

Center Gage Goncalves tallied his eighth goal of the season during Tuesday’s loss against Columbus. He has 21 points this season, surpassing his total from last year, his first as a full-time player — he appeared in two games in ’23-’24.

Detroit enters play at fourth in the Atlantic Division.

Lucas Raymond has a team-high 65 points and 45 assists for the Red Wings.

