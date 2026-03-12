Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs legend Mike Evans officially signs with the San Francisco 49ers

TAMPA, Fla. — The pen touched the paper on Friday to make things official: Mike Evans is no longer a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Evans signed his three-year, $60.4 million deal to join the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, disappointing many locals in the process.

"I feel like I am that piece [the team was missing]," Evans said at his introductory press conference to reporters.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who spent 12 seasons with the Bucs, is expected to appeal to other free agents to join a potentially receiver-less group aiming to rebuild around young stars who are shooting for a Super Bowl win in the near future — quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Last season, the 49ers missed Brandon Aiyuk, who is expected to be released, Kendrick Bourne has signed with the Cardinals and Jauan Jennings is expected to depart soon, too.

