Lightning look to continue hot streak in Columbus

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning continue their hot streak as they head into Columbus.

Tampa Bay is 14-0-1 in their last 15 games, and the 15-game point streak is the third longest in franchise history.

Their 13 straight road games with at least one point is a club record.

Tampa Bay’s 19-4-4 road mark is the best in the league this season.

Zach Werenski’s 53 points lead Columbus, and the Blue Jackets have won five of their last six games.

Tampa Bay Lightning (32-13-4)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-20-7)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.