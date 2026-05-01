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Lightning look to force Game 7 against Canadiens

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Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
Eastern Conference Playoffs - Round 1
Montreal Leads Series 3-2
Friday, 7 p.m. - Bell Center

The Canadiens are looking to close out the series on home ice Friday night. Montreal stole Game 4, 3-2 in Tampa. The Lightning never led in game. 

All five games of the series have been decided by one goal. 

Tampa Bay is 2-1 in the series, which they trail 3-2 when the series started on home ice. The Lightning are 5-4 in Game 6 on the road.


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Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed

A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

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