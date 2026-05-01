Lightning look to force Game 7 against Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Playoffs - Round 1

Montreal Leads Series 3-2

Friday, 7 p.m. - Bell Center

The Canadiens are looking to close out the series on home ice Friday night. Montreal stole Game 4, 3-2 in Tampa. The Lightning never led in game.

All five games of the series have been decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay is 2-1 in the series, which they trail 3-2 when the series started on home ice. The Lightning are 5-4 in Game 6 on the road.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.