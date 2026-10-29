Lightning take on Winnipeg Jets at Benchmark International Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay carries a 54-42-13 all-time record against the Jets, including 33-16-6 on home ice.
This weekend, Lightning Forward Nikita Kucherov passed Steven Stamkos for the most career points in Lightning history.
Kuch has 1,138 entering Thursday's match-up with the Jets. The Lightning have scored on the power play in four straight games, their longest streak so far this season and longest since Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 a season ago.
Kyle Connor paces the Jets offense with a team-high 9 goals and 12 points this season.
Winnipeg Jets
vs.
Tampa Bay Lightning
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.