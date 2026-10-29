Lightning take on Winnipeg Jets at Benchmark International Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay carries a 54-42-13 all-time record against the Jets, including 33-16-6 on home ice.

This weekend, Lightning Forward Nikita Kucherov passed Steven Stamkos for the most career points in Lightning history.

Kuch has 1,138 entering Thursday's match-up with the Jets. The Lightning have scored on the power play in four straight games, their longest streak so far this season and longest since Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 a season ago.

Kyle Connor paces the Jets offense with a team-high 9 goals and 12 points this season.

Winnipeg Jets

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena