Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rays season comes to an end after Game 5 loss to Brewers

Milwaukee wins series 4-1, securing franchise's first World Series championship
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras after scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks during the sixth inning of Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
Posted

The Tampa Bay Rays' season and World Series run came to an end Wednesday night with a Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rays staved off a sweep Tuesday with a nail-biting extra innings win, but couldn't keep the season alive Wednesday. Milwaukee won the series 4-1, securing the franchise's first World Series championship.

The Brewers scored first in the second inning.

They held the 1-0 lead, and scored again in the fifth to make the score 2-0.

The Brewers then scored another two runs in the sixth.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth, the score was still 4-0. The Rays' Chandler Simpson hit an RBI to prevent the shutout, but the Brewers ultimately won 4-1.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.