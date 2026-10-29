Rays season comes to an end after Game 5 loss to Brewers

The Tampa Bay Rays' season and World Series run came to an end Wednesday night with a Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Rays staved off a sweep Tuesday with a nail-biting extra innings win, but couldn't keep the season alive Wednesday. Milwaukee won the series 4-1, securing the franchise's first World Series championship.
The Brewers scored first in the second inning.
They held the 1-0 lead, and scored again in the fifth to make the score 2-0.
The Brewers then scored another two runs in the sixth.
Heading into the bottom of the ninth, the score was still 4-0. The Rays' Chandler Simpson hit an RBI to prevent the shutout, but the Brewers ultimately won 4-1.
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