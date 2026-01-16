Lightning to host 'Hockey Talks Night' on Jan. 20 for mental health awareness

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host Hockey Talks Night on Jan. 20 as they look to take down the San Jose Sharks at home.

The night aims to raise awareness of mental health and showcase the team's commitment to mental health across the Tampa Bay community.

Forward Nick Paul will also move forward with his Points by Paul initiative on this night, which donates $150 to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for every point he tallies this season. Slide Insurance will match his donation for each point, and fans can even contribute too.

Two-hundred thirty local guests from mental health organizations in the Tampa Bay area, such as the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and NAMI-Pinellas, will be present at the game and recognized for their selfless work.

Fans in attendance who want to get involved can visit section 123 and fill out "Hockey Talks" cards with messages that encourage breaking stigma around mental health.

Jared Wright, a local artist, worked with the team to assist in designing custom "Hockey Talks" jerseys and mystery pucks, which represent resilience and hope, which players will sign. The jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Lightning Foundation and its community engagement surrounding mental health.