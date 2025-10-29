Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Local government and sports leaders gather for major event announcement at Raymond James

Raymond James Stadium
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Raymond James Stadium, site of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game, is seen from a border patrol helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Raymond James Stadium
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Local government and sports leaders will gather for a major event announcement on Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Leaders involved will include Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Commissioner Ken Hagan of Hillsborough County, Brian Ford, COO of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others.

Tampa Bay 28 will be carrying the event live on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Girl Scout saves father's life with first aid training, receives Medal of Honor

Maggie Lewandowski said it was the first aid training she received with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida that allowed her to help her dad when he suffered a stroke.

Girl Scout saves father's life with first aid training, receives Medal of Honor

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.