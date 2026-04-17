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Longtime Angels' outfielder Garret Anderson dies at 53: ABC News

Obit Garret Anderson Baseball
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Garret Anderson throws the ceremonial first pitch after he was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame during ceremonies before a baseball game between the Angels and the New York Yankees in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Obit Garret Anderson Baseball
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Garret Anderson, the former MLB player who became the Los Angeles Angels' career hits leader and led the team to win its only World Series title, has died at the age of 53, according to ABC News.

ABC News reported the Angels announced Anderson's death Friday morning without disclosing the cause or location.

Anderson joined the then-California Angels in 1994 and remained with the club for 15 seasons. The three-time All-Star became the Angels' all-time leader in games played, hits, RBIs, total bases, doubles and extra-base hits.

ABC News reports the Angels said the team will wear a memorial patch this season bearing Anderson's initials and will hold a moment of silence on Friday before they host the San Diego Padres.

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