Jon Cooper wins Jack Adams Award after leading Lightning to 50-win season

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning head coach Jon Cooper earned his first Jack Adams Award on Wednesday.

The award comes after Cooper led the Lightning to their first 50-win season in four years.

The award is voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, and honors the coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”

Cooper guided the Lightning to its ninth straight playoff berth with a 50-26-6 record and 106 points, tying for fifth in the NHL standings.

The Lightning finished among the league’s best in wins, goals, goals against, goal differential, road wins, regulation wins, comeback wins, penalty kill percentage, and other metrics despite missing key players down the stretch of the season and in the playoffs.

It was Cooper’s third time as an award finalist. He was chosen over Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Muse and Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.