Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

2026 ReliaQuest Bowl to kick off New Year’s Eve at Raymond James Stadium

RAYMOND-JAMES-STADIUM-TAMPA-BAY-BUCCANEERS.png
Dan Trujillo/ABC Action News
RAYMOND-JAMES-STADIUM-TAMPA-BAY-BUCCANEERS.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay college football fans can officially bring in the new year with the 2026 ReliaQuest Bowl.

The bowl is set to kick off at noon on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium and will air on ESPN, the Tampa Bay Bowl Association announced Tuesday.

The matchup will feature teams from the SEC and Big Ten, continuing a tradition that’s brought some of the sport’s biggest programs to Tampa.

Last year’s game between Iowa and Vanderbilt drew more than 4.6 million viewers.

This year marks the 41st edition of the bowl, which first debuted in 1986.

Organizers said tickets will go on sale to the public in the fall through Ticketmaster, while premium packages are available now via the ReliaQuest Bowl office at 813-874-BOWL.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV