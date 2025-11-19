TAMPA, Fla — Once upon a time, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was a Los Angeles Ram.

In December 2022, he was cut by the Carolina Panthers and claimed by the Rams on a Tuesday.

WATCH: Mayfield says brief time with Rams changed the course of his career

In a three-day span, he learned the L.A. offense, started a Thursday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders and met a few of his teammates in the huddle.

“Little things thinking about that game, Brian Allen turning around and telling me what the cadence is on a clock situation,” Mayfield said. “Just funny moments like that you look back and cherish that you didn’t expect to come up.”

No one expected Mayfield to rally the Rams from a 16-3 deficit in the final five minutes to win that game. Mayfield credits that moment with Rams head coach Sean McVay for changing the course of his NFL career.

“There’s no way for me to sugarcoat it. It was pivotal in my career and my journey. I’ve told you guys, it helped me find the fun in football again. That joy,” Mayfield said. “Just getting to learn from those guys. It looks a lot different now that Raheem Morris is gone, Zac Robinson, Liam Coen. But Sean has been there the whole time. They helped me out, and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in, the responsibility with that, a lot of accountability behind the line of scrimmage, check, and get to the right plays. It was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for. It will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”

Since then, Mayfield is in the second year of a three-year $100 million contract with Tampa Bay, and is coming off a pair of playoff appearances.

Personally, he and his wife Emily are expecting their second child, a boy, in April.

“Everyone is like, ‘Are you going to let him play football?’ Do whatever you want. My parents didn’t want me to play football at a certain point,” Mayfield said. “When you’re kid wants to do something, just encourage them to do whatever they want to do. I’m going to have a little sh*thead on my hands. It’s karma.”

The Bucs hope to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they play the Rams at 8:20 p.m.



