Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace disgraced coach Sherrone Moore, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has agreed to a five-year contract with Kyle Whittingham to replace fired and disgraced football coach Sherrone Moore.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Whittingham announced two weeks ago that he would step down after 21 seasons as Utah’s coach.

Morgan Scalley was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Whittingham, who has won a school-record 177 games. The 15th-ranked Utes will play Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.