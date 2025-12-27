Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace disgraced coach Sherrone Moore, AP sources say

Michigan Whittingham Football
George Frey/AP
FILE - Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game, against BYU, Oct. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey, File)
Michigan Whittingham Football
Posted

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has agreed to a five-year contract with Kyle Whittingham to replace fired and disgraced football coach Sherrone Moore.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Whittingham announced two weeks ago that he would step down after 21 seasons as Utah’s coach.

Morgan Scalley was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Whittingham, who has won a school-record 177 games. The 15th-ranked Utes will play Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.