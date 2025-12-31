Mike Evans says he'll think about his future 'when the time is right'

TAMPA, Fla. — Mike Evans is the greatest offensive player in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history.

He’s in his 12th season with Tampa Bay, and at 32 years old, he is not under contract for next season.

“I just approach it how I always approach it,” Evans said. “It’s whatever happens, happens. I'll focus on that when the time is right. Right now, we have to win. And I'm always giving my all and I'm always gonna go out swinging.”

Evans held a meet-and-greet with Bucs’ fans on Tuesday. He said some fans asked him if he would be playing for the Bucs in 2026.

“It was a handful,” he said. “Some of them were just thanking me for all I’ve done and writing me off like I’m done after this, but we’ll see. It’s always a possibility.”

The fans didn’t get a definitive answer, but all those who were lined up got a photo with the star receiver.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Mike Evans with his bobblehead

“Without them, we have no game,” Evans said. “I was a fan once before and I know what it’s like. I try to do my best to give back to them whenever I can.”

“The fanbase loves him a lot,” Bucs’ fan Grayson Santos said. “The fact that he’s been doing so much for the community, foundation, donation, he’s done it all.”

He could’ve done more if it weren’t for injuries. Evans missed six games this season with a broken collarbone and three more with a hamstring strain.

“That’s one thing I’ve always prided myself in,” Evans said. “If I’m healthy enough to play? I’m going to play. I’m paid to play football and the fans are wearing my jersey in the stands and watching me play. I just made it a point to get back as fast as I could.”

But he never missed the game so much after the broken collarbone.

“I missed the game more than I thought I would,” he said. “But I came back for the love of the game and who knows what it will do for me in the future?”

This season, Evans became only the 10th player in NFL history to have 13,000-plus receiving yards and 100-plus touchdowns, joining Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Gonzalez, Tim Brown and Steve Largent.

Eight of those players are in the Hall of Fame and the ninth, Fitzgerald, is a semifinalist for the 2026 class in his first year of eligibility.

To commemorate the accomplishment, the first 13,000 fans through the gates at Saturday’s game against Carolina will get a Mike Evans bobblehead.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

