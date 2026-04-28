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Nikita Kucherov named finalist for Ted Lindsay Award

Nikita Kucherov
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.
Nikita Kucherov
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TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced Tuesday that the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov has been named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, alongside Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers

The Ted Lindsay Award is presented to "the Most Outstanding Player in the NHL" and voted on by NHLPA members, consisting of other players across the league.

This season will be the 55th time the award is presented, and it would be Kucherov's third time receiving it.

He tallied 130 points this season — 44 goals and 86 assists.

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