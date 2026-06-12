Tampa Bay Lightning's in-game host is now hosting matches at the FIFA World Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — The man who is known for pumping up Lightning fans is taking his talents to the World Cup.

Greg Wolf is the In-Game host for the Tampa Bay Lightning, USF, and the Tampa Bay Sun FC. Now, he’s one of the In-Stadium hosts for the World Cup matches in Mexico City.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Wolf, who is in Mexico City right now.

He told her that getting to host at such a legendary stadium is incredibly humbling.

“They said we are putting you in Mexico City. I said what? At the Azteca? The most mystique stadium in all of Fútbol? You know Pelé’s triumph of 1970. Maradona’s Hand of God in 1986? Yes, that stadium,” exclaimed Greg Wolf, In-Stadium Host FIFA World Cup, Mexico City, Mexico.

“It’s just so cool to see how much passion these fans have for their team and we know this is not just about your team, it’s about your country and so again, to be a part of such a global spectacle that everybody around the world is paying attention to and for you to be a part of it – that alone is the mystique about this entire event,” said Wolf.

The first match in Mexico City was on June 11. Wolf will be there hosting all five matches including the quarterfinals in July.



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Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.