Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy named to NHL First All-Star Team

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL said Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been voted to the season's NHL First All-Star Team.

Kucherov and Vasilevskiy are joined on the first team by Jason Roberts of the Dallas Stars, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Zack Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

The announcement comes one day after Kucherov was awarded the NHL's most valuable player award in one of the closest votes in league history.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.