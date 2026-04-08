Odessa fencer wins gold at the North American Cup to become the top-ranked 10-year-old in the country

TAMPA, Fla. — Beata Jubilee, a 10-year-old from Odessa, is now the top-ranked youth-10 women's épée fencer in the country after winning gold at the North American Cup in Cleveland.

Jubilee secured the victory by defeating the nation's previous top fencer in her division. The win also marked a major rating upgrade to a D-26.

WATCH: 10-year-old Odessa fencing champion Beata Jubilee

10-year-old Odessa fencing champion Beata Jubilee

"It felt like a big accomplishment because I’ve never won a big tournament before. I was really happy and excited," Jubilee told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Jubilee has been fencing for three years, learning from her coaches at the Tampa Fencing Academy. She credits her success on the strip to patience and focus.

"The biggest strategy is to remember to go slowly. You don’t want to rush and run at your opponent. You strategically take your points," Jubilee said.

Even when facing the toughest competition, Jubilee relies on a calm demeanor to overcome challenges.

"If you are very concentrated and if you have a good mindset, and you always have to have a good mindset, if you don’t you’re not going to do good. You have to stay active. Those are the traits needed to do fencing," Jubilee said.

Her coach, Coach Claro, praised her mental toughness and ability to stay composed during high-pressure competitions.

Kyle Burger/WFTS Beata Jubilee

"The (quality) Beata has, and I’m surprised at such a young age, is that she is very mature in her mind." Claro said. "She recovers very well from failures. If something goes wrong in a competition, she will shake it off, breathe, regain her composure, and get the job done. That’s the most amazing talent she has."

With a national gold medal now under her belt, Jubilee is already looking ahead to her future in the sport.

"My goal is if I do good, I want to improve and add on. I always want to improve," Jubilee said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.