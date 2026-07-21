Oklahoma lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis fulfills childhood dream at SEC Media Days in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis is living out a dream he first put into words as a 7-year-old kid growing up in Tampa.

The former Tampa Catholic standout said watching then-Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield on television first sparked his passion for the Sooners.

"I actually seen'em on TV. I was just a football kid. That red just lit up to me," Pierre-Louis said.

It wasn’t just the crimson that caught his eye.

"The thing I like a lot about Baker is really the way he comes out. He has good passion and good energy," Pierre-Louis said.

Pierre-Louis, a red-shirt sophomore, said current Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer carries that same intensity as Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"That brings me and the whole offensive line group ready to run through a wall," Pierre-Louis said.

Pierre-Louis returned to his hometown this week as part of SEC Media Days, and he made time for what mattered most.

"It's great being back in my hometown, Tampa, Florida. I was able to see my mom earlier. That was a good blessing," Pierre-Louis said.

The dream he documented as a child has become reality.

"Oklahoma was my dream school since I was a kid. I made a video when I was seven saying I was going to Oklahoma," Pierre-Louis said.

Mateer said Pierre-Louis has grown into one of the team's most important voices.

"When you look at Eddy, you see his investment in the team... he really sets the tone every day," Mateer said.

Pierre-Louis said he has embraced a larger leadership role.

"Now I am able to be more vocal... and hold it a lot better," Pierre-Louis said.

Mateer said Pierre-Louis's commitment is impossible to ignore.

"His truck is always at the facility... it bothers me that he's there and I'm leaving," Mateer said.

And when the Sooners take the field in SEC play, Mateer said Pierre-Louis will be ready.

"He's going to hit somebody... and you need that on the O-line," Mateer said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.