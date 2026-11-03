Rays believe another World Series run is within reach after historic 2026 season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a historic 2026 season, and the message from the front office is clear: they believe another World Series run is within reach.

After returning to Tropicana Field following hurricane repairs from Milton, the Rays won 98 games, captured the American League's best record and came within three wins of the franchise's first World Series championship.

Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander believes the team is closer than ever to reaching that ultimate goal.

"I think we just went up against a team, to me it's achievable for us, and I don't think it's far off to do what Milwaukee just did," Neander said.

The 98-win season was even more impressive considering preseason projections had Tampa Bay finishing fifth in the AL East.

Now, the focus shifts to keeping the core of a pennant-winning roster together.

“For us, our job is to have the most productive offseason possible. We had a World Series-appearing, AL pennant-winning team that a lot of it’s coming back,” Neander said.

One of the biggest offseason questions surrounds starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen.

Tampa Bay has already exercised its option to retain Rasmussen for $20 million next season.

That commitment is notable for a Rays organization known for trading high-profile players, particularly when payroll considerations come into play.

“We want to have Ras back. Going into an offseason when you’re that close to where we were, it’s hard to think we’ll be closer if Ras isn’t part of this team,” Neander said.

Neander acknowledged the financial challenges that come with keeping a competitive roster together, but believes the team's current payroll structure gives Tampa Bay an opportunity to make it work.

“Our history is our history, our decisions are our decisions,” Neander said. “There are forces when you start to get into that territory. Does that take too much of your payroll that makes it difficult to have a contending team? I think we’re in a position where we can make it work, have another run at this, because our position player group isn’t that expensive as some years.”

Meanwhile, the Rays have plenty to celebrate during a busy awards week beginning Monday.

Junior Caminero is an MVP finalist, manager Kevin Cash is up for Manager of the Year, and reliever Bryan Baker is a finalist for Relief Pitcher of the Year. Shortstop Taylor Walls also earned his first Gold Glove.

After a season that exceeded expectations and brought the franchise closer than ever to its first championship, the Rays believe the next step is within reach.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.