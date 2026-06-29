Rays boast best record in American League East after 81 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Halfway through the season, the Tampa Bay Rays are where they hope to finish the season leading the American League East.

After 81 games, the Rays are 48-33. That's the best record in the American League, and at 31-12, they own the best home record in all of Major League Baseball.

It's been a season of runs for the Rays. They had an amazing 22-4 stretch from April 22 through May 22. Then came an agonizing 9-18 skid from May 24 until June 23.

But Tampa Bay finished the first half on a five-game winning streak, capped by a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rays' nine sweeps of the season are also the most in the majors.

“You know, we talked about having a minor hiccup, and everyone's going to go through it,” pitcher Drew Rasmussen said. “I do think it's nice to see us right the ship and get heading in the right direction again."

Third baseman Junior Caminero is on a remarkable power surge right now. Over his last six games, he's hit seven home runs. On Sunday, his 22nd home run of the season traveled a career-best 463 feet

“Yeah, I feel very, very good and comfortable,” Caminero said. “Just go out there, have fun, look for a really good pitch, and make big adjustments."

The Rays’ most consistent hitter at the top of the lineup has been DH Yandy Diaz. He’s reached base in 26 consecutive home games.

The veteran leads the majors with a .336 batting average and has posted a .932 OPS, which is the third-best mark in the American League.

“I'm not trying to think. I just go up to the plate, take good swings, and swing at good pitches. So far, that's all I've been doing,” Diaz said.

Díaz was removed from Sunday's game with a shoulder strain, but he is expected to be day to day.

The Rays are off Monday. They'll begin a three-game road trip at Kansas City on Tuesday.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.