Rays exploring possible new stadium site near Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays could be one step closer to moving from St. Petersburg to Tampa, with a potential new stadium location just feet from Steinbrenner Field.

An agenda item for the Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees special meeting next week shows the college has been approached by the Rays about using part of its Dale Mabry campus for a Major League Baseball stadium.

The proposed site would mark a major shift for the campus, with plans indicating it could lead to a significant transformation of many aspects of the property.

Further details about the proposal and its impact are expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting.