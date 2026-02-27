Artist helps Bucs celebrate Black History Month with 3D artwork

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are marking Black History Month with a commissioned piece of 3D artwork created by St. Pete-based artist Laura Thomas, now on display at the team's facility.

Thomas says the piece was designed to reflect multiple layers of meaning for the organization.

"The Bucs wanted something that symbolized Black History Month, football, and the Tampa Bay community. This year's is their 50 seasons as a team. So they wanted to add that in there, as well, which is awesome," Thomas said.

The process behind the artwork is strategic and creative. Just like a football coach, she does her fair share of scouting work.

Tampa Bay 28 Laura's mural was designed to show a 3D effect when viewed at the correct angle.

"I figure out how many feet it's going to be and put that into a computer program. And you pretty much kind of stretch and morph it to fit that area," she explained. "It's only when you create the piece and take a photo from the base that the chalk magic happens, and it kinda pops up and you have that 3D effect."

Before the first stroke of chalk hits the ground, Thomas said she studies the surface carefully — accounting for imperfections that could affect the final result.

"When I first pull up I do try and factor in cracks in street. I was initially going to try and do this centered, but we do have this pretty substantial crack going on right here. So I scooted it a little bit over," Thomas said while pointing out the location of the mural.

She also uses a specific technique to make the artwork more durable and visually striking.

"I start with a tempera paint-base. That helps the chalk stick better to the ground," Laura added. "It makes it more vibrant, more realistic. It also helps it hold up better over time."

When the work is complete, Thomas said the physical toll is real — but so is the reward.

"By that point I am so exhausted, and sore, and tired — and dirty, super-dirty," she said with a smile of relief. "It's just this sense of accomplishment and being proud of 'Okay, I did this.'"

For Thomas, the project carries a meaning that extends beyond the artwork itself.

"For me, I really believe black history is American history. Whether it's something that's part of your DNA, or not, it something that has touched all of us. That's something worth celebrating."



