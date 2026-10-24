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Rays lose game 1 of the World Series to the Brewers

APTOPIX World Series Rays Brewers Baseball
Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson breaks his bat during the fifth inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Milwaukee, between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
APTOPIX World Series Rays Brewers Baseball
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MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost Game 1 of the World Series to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

Tampa Bay's starting pitcher Nick Martinez gave up a triple to Brewers DH Christian Yelich, and William Contreras scored another run, putting the Rays down 2-0 after the first inning. The Rays never regained the lead.

Game 2 is tomorrow at 8 p.m. back in Milwaukee.

World Series weekend brings beautiful, breezy weather to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

World Series 2026

GAME 1 | Oct. 23FGAME 2 | Oct. 248 p.m.
Tampa Bay at2Tampa Bay at
Milwaukee3Milwaukee
GAME 3 | Oct. 26 8 p.m.GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m.
Milwaukee atMilwaukee at
Tampa BayTampa Bay
GAME 5 | Oct. 288 p.m.GAME 6 | Oct. 308 p.m.
Milwaukee atTampa Bay at
Tampa BayMilwaukee
Game 7 | Oct. 318 p.m.
Tampa Bay at
Milwaukee

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Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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