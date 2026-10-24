Rays lose game 1 of the World Series to the Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost Game 1 of the World Series to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.
Tampa Bay's starting pitcher Nick Martinez gave up a triple to Brewers DH Christian Yelich, and William Contreras scored another run, putting the Rays down 2-0 after the first inning. The Rays never regained the lead.
Game 2 is tomorrow at 8 p.m. back in Milwaukee.
World Series weekend brings beautiful, breezy weather to Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers
World Series 2026
|GAME 1 | Oct. 23
|F
|GAME 2 | Oct. 24
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay at
|2
|Tampa Bay at
|Milwaukee
|3
|Milwaukee
|GAME 3 | Oct. 26
|8 p.m.
|GAME 4 | Oct. 27
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|GAME 5 | Oct. 28
|8 p.m.
|GAME 6 | Oct. 30
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay at
|Tampa Bay
|Milwaukee
|Game 7 | Oct. 31
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay at
|Milwaukee
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges