Rays lose game 1 of the World Series to the Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Tampa Bay Rays lost Game 1 of the World Series to the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2.

Tampa Bay's starting pitcher Nick Martinez gave up a triple to Brewers DH Christian Yelich, and William Contreras scored another run, putting the Rays down 2-0 after the first inning. The Rays never regained the lead.

Game 2 is tomorrow at 8 p.m. back in Milwaukee.

World Series weekend brings beautiful, breezy weather to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series 2026 GAME 1 | Oct. 23 F GAME 2 | Oct. 24 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at 2 Tampa Bay at Milwaukee 3 Milwaukee GAME 3 | Oct. 26 8 p.m. GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Milwaukee at Tampa Bay Tampa Bay GAME 5 | Oct. 28 8 p.m. GAME 6 | Oct. 30 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay Milwaukee Game 7 | Oct. 31 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee