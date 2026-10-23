Tampa Bay little leaguers cheer on Rays during World Series run

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Rays take the field, some of their youngest fans are watching closely, dreaming of one day following in the footsteps of the players they cheer for.

At West Tampa Little League, a new generation of baseball players is honing its skills while rooting for the hometown team in the World Series.

The setting may be different, but whether they are playing Little League baseball or watching the Rays, the fundamentals of America’s pastime remain the same: throw strikes, get hits, steal bases, score runs and, of course, listen to the coach.

For 10-year-old Samantha Borgia, even the bow she wears on the field might give her an edge.

“Have you hit any home runs this year?” Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska asked.

“Not yet, but I've hit triples,” Borgia said.

“Triples and you're fast even with your bow on?” Paluska asked.

“Yes,” Borgia said.

“It doesn't slow you down?” Paluska asked with a smirk.

“No,” Borgia said. “It’s magic. It speeds me up,” Borgia said.

Practice makes perfect for the Little Leaguers, and every pitch counts.

Brooks Ahern, 12, prefers to keep things simple on the mound.

“What's your favorite pitch?” Paluska asked.

"I just like the fastball. Yeah. Just blow it by them,” Ahern said.

For 9-year-old Sebastian Scaglione, taking the field is fun, but intimidating.

“When you walk on this field, what's it like?” Paluska asked.

“Nervous, mostly,” Scaglione said.

But there is no hesitation when it comes to how he feels about the Rays.

“What do you think about the Rays?” Paluska asked.

“I love them,” Scaglione said. “I hope they win the World Series, but it's going to be hard because we're going against Milwaukee, and they're a very good team."

Sophia Scaglione is also looking forward to watching the Rays on baseball’s biggest stage.

“What do you think about the Rays going to the World Series?” Paluska asked.

“I think it's going to be really fun to watch,” Sophia said.

“What do you think is going to happen?” Paluska asked.

“Um, I think they might win,” she said.

“Might?” Paluska asked.

“Yeah,” Sophia said.

“Might?” Paluska pressed with a sarcastic smile.

“I think they could,” she said.

“You don't think they will?” Paluska asked.

“I think they will,” Sophia conceded with a laugh.

Sisters Mia and Maite Castillo play multiple positions and are confident about the Rays’ chances.

“I think the Rays are winning the World Series, and the Brews are getting swept,” Maite said.

“I think the Rays are gonna win too, and I'm super excited for it,” Mia said.

For 11-year-old Ali Barrie, the Rays’ success comes down to more than what happens between the lines.

“They have a really good, organized team, and they have a really good spirit to fire them up,” Barrie said.

As the young players at West Tampa Little League focus on their own games, they are also watching players who once had the same big-league dreams.

West Tampa Little League has ties to some of baseball’s biggest names, including Lou Piniella, Tony La Russa, Luis Gonzalez, Tino Martinez and Fred McGriff, to name a few.

And if the Rays win it all, these Little Leaguers already know how they plan to celebrate, not with champagne in the locker room, but with just as much craziness of the professionals.

“GO RAYS!” The kids screamed jumping up and down and screaming into the camera.