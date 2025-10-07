Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE: Rays' new owners hold first press conference

Rays new ownership press conference
WFTS
Rays new ownership press conference
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The new owners of the Tampa Bay Rays are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday inside Steinbrenner Field.

The sale of the franchise to a Florida-based ownership group headed by business executive Patrick Zalupski was finalized on Sept. 28.

LIVE: Rays new owners hold press conference

The ownership deal also includes the acquisition of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, a USL Championship soccer team.

Zalupski, founder and CEO of Jacksonville-based Dream Finders Homes Inc., leads a roster of high-profile partners, including Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage, and Ken Babby, founder and CEO of Fast Forward Sports Group.

Babby will serve as the Rays’ CEO, overseeing day-to-day operations, while Zalupski will serve as managing partner and share the role of co-chair with Cosgrove.

Zalupski, Cosgrove and Babby are scheduled to be at the press conference, which will start at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Pinellas Park Airbnb shooting sparks short-term rentals debate

Neighbors express concern over safety and lack of oversight after deadly officer-involved shooting at short-term rental.

Man killed in Pinellas Park Airbnb standoff identified, shooting sparks debate over short-term rentals

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.