Court St. in downtown Clearwater set to close for two weeks beginning on MLK day

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three out of four lanes of westbound traffic on Court Street in downtown Clearwater are set to close beginning overnight on Jan. 19 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and will affect traffic for two weeks, according to city officials.

Failing sanitary sewer manholes under Court Street will be repaired as part of this project, and a sanitary sewer bypass main will be installed. The sewer infrastructure will be entirely rebuilt.

City contractors will work 24 hours a day.

The City of Clearwater says roads affected will be the intersections of Court Street and South Prospect Avenue, through South Garden Avenue.

Alternate routes encouraged to access Clearwater and Clearwater Beach are Drew Street, Fort Harrison Avenue, West Bay Drive, and Gulf Boulevard.