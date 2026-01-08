Hernando County issues emergency burn ban due to high fire danger

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County has issued an emergency burn ban for all unincorporated areas and the City of Brooksville, citing very high fire danger levels and continued dry conditions.

The burn ban prohibits bonfires, campfires, and the burning of yard debris unless specifically permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Cooking on attended and monitored barbecue equipment is allowed, as long as it is a contained gas or charcoal grill.

The ban, which took effect Jan. 8 in accordance with Hernando County Code Chapter 12, Article VI, came as the Keetch-Byram Drought Index stands at 606 and rising, indicating a moderate-to-high drought that greatly increases the risk of brush fires.

Exceptions to the ban could be granted by the Florida Forest Service after requesting an on-site inspection.

Violations can be reported to the Hernando County Communications Center at 352-754-6830.