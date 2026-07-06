ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays open a pivotal 4-game series against the New York Yankees tonight at Tropicana Field, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

The Rays lead the American League and hold a 4-game advantage over the second-place Yankees heading into the series. Tampa Bay has been dominant at home this season, posting a 31-12 record under the Trop's tilted roof, including a 3-game sweep of the Yankees in April. The Rays are also a perfect 12-0 against AL East rivals at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay had been rolling heading into the series, winning nine straight games, but dropped two in a row at Houston before returning home. New York has also struggled recently, losing nine of their last 10 games.

WATCH: Rays open pivotal 4-game home series against Yankees

Rays open pivotal 4-game home series against Yankees

Rays manager Kevin Cash said the team is focused on getting back to the baseball that put them in this position.

"Look, we have to continue playing good baseball. We know that team over there is very talented. I like the way we've been playing lately. I know the last two games didn't go our way. I think the guys have worked hard to put us in this position. Looking forward to an exciting series," Cash said.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca said the team is treating this series like any other.

"I don't think we're going to put it above any other series. We want to win every game no matter what. The Yankees, we're there to win. Going into the All-Star break, we're happy how we've performed so far and we want to keep that going," DeLuca said.

Tonight's pitching matchup features Yankees ace Cam Schlittler against Rays starter Griffin Jax.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.