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Rays place pitcher Shane McClanahan on 15-day injured list with back tightness

Shane McClanahan AP PHOTO CHRIST OMEARA.png
Chris O'Meara/AP
McClanahan leads MLB with 11 wins and a 2.12 ERA.
Shane McClanahan AP PHOTO CHRIST OMEARA.png
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just days before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays placed starting pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list with left mid-back tightness, the team announced Friday.

In his first season back on the field since 2023, McClanahan had pitched to a 3.09 ERA across 20 starts for the first-place Rays.

Along with the move, Tampa Bay recalled right-handed pitcher Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham.

The injury forced McClanahan to leave Thursday's start against Texas in just the fourth inning, though Rays general manager Erik Neander said Friday in a radio interview he hopes the southpaw only misses two starts.

"Hopefully it’s gone in the next couple of days," McClanahan told MLB.com after Thursday's game.

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Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest

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