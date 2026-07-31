Rays place pitcher Shane McClanahan on 15-day injured list with back tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just days before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays placed starting pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list with left mid-back tightness, the team announced Friday.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed LHP Shane McClanahan (left mid-back tightness) on the 15-day IL and recalled RHP Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham. Cook will wear No. 54. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) July 31, 2026

In his first season back on the field since 2023, McClanahan had pitched to a 3.09 ERA across 20 starts for the first-place Rays.

Along with the move, Tampa Bay recalled right-handed pitcher Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham.

The injury forced McClanahan to leave Thursday's start against Texas in just the fourth inning, though Rays general manager Erik Neander said Friday in a radio interview he hopes the southpaw only misses two starts.

"Hopefully it’s gone in the next couple of days," McClanahan told MLB.com after Thursday's game.